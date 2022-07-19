Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.92. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 5,723 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.