BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:BRIG opened at GBX 185.90 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 164 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.41). The company has a market cap of £39.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,327.86.
About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
