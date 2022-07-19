BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRIG opened at GBX 185.90 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 164 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.41). The company has a market cap of £39.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,327.86.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.