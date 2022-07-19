BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE BLK traded up $23.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $620.84. 7,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,211. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

