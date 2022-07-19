BitTube (TUBE) Price Down 6.8% This Week

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. BitTube has a total market cap of $323,846.14 and approximately $34.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 349,081,290 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

