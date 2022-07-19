Bitgear Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitgear has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $106,178.85 and $150.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.
Bitgear Coin Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear.
Bitgear Coin Trading
