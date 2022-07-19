Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $20.08 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $20.08 or 0.00085191 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $351.66 million and $43.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00278591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004396 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

