Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

