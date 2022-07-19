bitCNY (BITCNY) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.59 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

