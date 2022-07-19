Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 44.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.