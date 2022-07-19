Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biocept in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biocept Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.