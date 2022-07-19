Bing Xue Sells 1,989 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $71,385.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,327.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96.

On Monday, May 16th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $57,546.44.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 9,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.