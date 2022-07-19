Big Digital Shares (BDS) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market capitalization of $69,839.21 and $328.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00554714 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00020316 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Big Digital Shares Coin Trading
