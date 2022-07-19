Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Down 2.1%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 3,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,017,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $611.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Berry last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Berry by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company's principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

