Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Update

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Berkeley Lights

In other news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 98,011 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $409,685.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkeley Lights

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,216 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,539,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Portman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

