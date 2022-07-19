Berenberg Bank Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 123

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.58).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £264.50 million and a P/E ratio of 881.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.99. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100.80 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 276 ($3.30).

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Alison Morris bought 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,191.13). In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($88,623.26). Also, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($23,191.13).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

