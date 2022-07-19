Berenberg Bank Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 123

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.58).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £264.50 million and a P/E ratio of 881.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.99. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100.80 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 276 ($3.30).
Insider Transactions at Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
