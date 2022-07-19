Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $516.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.02 and its 200-day moving average is $514.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

