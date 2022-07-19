Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000. Toro accounts for 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.06% of Toro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Toro by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

