Beck Bode LLC Takes $12.13 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,000. National Grid makes up 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 10.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Announces Dividend

National Grid stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

