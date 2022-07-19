Beck Bode LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 227.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $521.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.