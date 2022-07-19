Beck Bode LLC Purchases 440 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.