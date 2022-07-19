Beck Bode LLC Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,233 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 627.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,003 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.5% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $378.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.19. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

