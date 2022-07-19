Beck Bode LLC Invests $928,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,434,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,386,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,434,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,386,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,029 shares of company stock valued at $71,537,175. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.