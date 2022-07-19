Beck Bode LLC Invests $845,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,946 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 547,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

