Beck Bode LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Avnet makes up about 1.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,911,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,543,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,364,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
