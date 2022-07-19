Beck Bode LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

