Beck Bode LLC Buys New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,000. CMS Energy accounts for about 2.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

