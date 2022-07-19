Beck Bode LLC Buys 7,964 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 936.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.54.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

