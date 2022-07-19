Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.