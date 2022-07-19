BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,336 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

