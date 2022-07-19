BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,373 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

