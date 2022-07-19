BCGM Wealth Management LLC Invests $525,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.

SBSW opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

