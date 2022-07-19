BCGM Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $6,753,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $430,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

UJAN stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.