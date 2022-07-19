BCGM Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $6,753,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $430,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %
UJAN stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.
