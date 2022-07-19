BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.