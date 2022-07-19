Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 610

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.77) to GBX 610 ($7.29) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 834 ($9.97) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.25) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.68) to GBX 790 ($9.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 744 ($8.89).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 481.90 ($5.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.15). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 480.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 545.40.

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,297.41).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

