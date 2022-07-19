Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

B has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

