Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Barnes Group (NYSE:BGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

B has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group (NYSE:BGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

