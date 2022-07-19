Barclays Raises Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to SEK 24

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from SEK 23 to SEK 24 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Africa Oil Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AOIFF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $777.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

