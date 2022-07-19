Barclays Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $55.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

