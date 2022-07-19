Barclays Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $62.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

