Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

BOTJ stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

