Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 501,536 shares.The stock last traded at $95.53 and had previously closed at $93.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

