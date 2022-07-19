California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CRC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. California Resources has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.