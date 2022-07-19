Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 199,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

