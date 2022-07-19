Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in June

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,039,800 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the June 15th total of 1,971,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNCZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.64) to €3.30 ($3.33) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Banco BPM from €4.20 ($4.24) to €3.60 ($3.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

See Also

