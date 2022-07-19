Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Declares $0.11 — Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 4.1 %

BBAR opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $469.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

