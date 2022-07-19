Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.99.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

