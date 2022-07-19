Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $12.05. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $565.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 361,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

