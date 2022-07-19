Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $12.05. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $565.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
