AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

