Avast plc Plans Dividend of $0.05 (LON:AVST)

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 533.60 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 465.70 ($5.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 648.60 ($7.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1,837.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 497.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 558.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 550 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 475 ($5.68).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

