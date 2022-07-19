AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,853 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO traded up $18.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,209.89. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,059.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,020.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

