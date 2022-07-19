Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lifted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $211.31 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

